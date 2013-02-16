The Ackman-Icahn Feud Explained In A Massive Flowchart

Billionaire investor Carl Ichan and hedge fund heavyweight Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital, have been fighting for 10 years now.



Their decade-long feud became legendary when the pair of hedge fund titans duked it out during a live telephone interview on CNBC. Icahn was hurling insults at Ackman calling him a “crybaby in the schoolyard,” while Ackman called Icahn a “bully.”

Yesterday, Icahn came back at Ackman again when he revealed an Herbalife stake equal to 12.98 per cent, or 14,015,151 shares. Herbalife is the same stock that Ackman is shorting because he thinks it’s a pyramid scheme. He’s short more than 20 million shares and has a price target of $0.

Hilary Sargent, more popularly known as Chart Girl, created this handy flowchart that will tell you everything you need to know about this hedgefeud:

