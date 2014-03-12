Bill Ackman Argues Herbalife Is Breaking Chinese Laws In This New Presentation

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman gave another presentation on Herbalife — a multi-level marketing company that he’s betting $US1 billion will go under.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital, declared over a year ago that he’s shorting Herbalife because he believes the company operates as a “pyramid scheme.”

Herbalife has publicly denied Ackman’s allegations.

So far, the short hasn’t played out in his favour either. He’s lost an estimated $US500 million in mark-to-market losses.

His latest presentation focuses on Herbalife’s business practices in China. In short, Ackman believes that the nutrition company is violating Chinese direct-selling laws.

Specifically, Pershing Square alleges that Herbalife violates Chinese laws by doing the following:

“Paying multi-level, royalties based upon unlimited downline levels”

“Paying royalties and commissions totaling more than 30% of sales volume.”

“Incentivizing Distributors to recruit a potentially infinite downline in order for Distributors to reap sales-based ‘Consulting Fees'”

“Permitting and incentivizing individual Distributors to recruit other participants.”

We’ve included his slidedeck. This time it was only 56 slides compared with his famous 342-slide presentation when he first unveiled his short thesis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.