The secret strategy samurai use to achieve laser-focus

Sports psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader helps professional athletes overcome adversity using techniques that rely on various types of imagery. One method incorporates elements of the approach used by the ancient Samurai warrior.
Dr. Fader also uses the concept to motivate bankers and traders working in high-pressure environments where millions are at stake.
Produced by Graham Flanagan
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.