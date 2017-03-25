GOP DISASTER: 'TRUMPCARE' VOTE PULLED DESPITE ULTIMATUM

The GOP leadership has pulled the American Health Care Act from what looked almost certain to be a failed vote Friday.

The move comes as it became more clear that Republicans did not have enough votes to pass their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

GOP leaders had attempted to wrangle the needed votes to pass the bill in a last-minute effort Friday after delaying the vote on Thursday.

Republican leaders, however, faced opposition from both hardline conservative House lawmakers and moderates.

GOP leaders appeared to concede Thursday that they did not have the necessary votes. But Trump pushed for a vote, even issuing an ultimatum on Thursday night. Trump, via a message delivered by Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to House Republicans, said the caucus could either pass the bill Friday or he would move on to other priorities. The gambit did not appear to convince many to swing their votes.

Conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus maintained that the AHCA did not go far enough in its repeal of Obamacare, asking for popular regulations to be repealed. Moderates, on the other hand, said that the AHCA did not fix the problems of Obamacare and the repeal of the ACA’s essential health benefits — a demand of the Freedom Caucus — would be harmful to health insurance.

GOP leaders were ultimately unable to bridge the gap between the two sides.

This is a developing story…

