Acer To Sell A Google Chrome OS Netbook In 2010

Acer will launch a netbook that runs on Google’s Chrome OS in the second half of 2010, the DigiTimes reports.

Acer also worked with Google’s Android on a netbook earlier this year. While it hasn’t done amazing business, it clearly hasn’t deterred Acer from continuing to work with Google.

As Acer uses more free Google operating systems, it could hurt Microsoft, which charges for its OS on netbooks. Which is one of the main reasons Google is making a desktop OS to begin with.

