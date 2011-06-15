Acer T231H 23-inch multi-touch monitor $330

If you love all things multi-touch then you’ll love the latest Acer branded monitor — the Acer T231H. The main reason why we love this monitor is that it sports an amazing design and a 23-inch multi-touch panel. Thanks to its touchscreen display, you can rotate images, flip pages, pinch and draw on the screen with simple hand gestures.



The ergonomically designed monitor can be tilted backward and adjusted from 5 to 60 degrees, ensuring an ideal viewing angle and maximum comfort.

Features include 1920 x 1080 resolution, 2ms response rate, 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, HDMI and DVI.

The Acer T231H is available now for $329.99. But you can buy it on Amazon for $310.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

