This is the first laptop that comes with an ultra-wide curved screen

Now that laptop manufacturers can start installing full-size desktop versions of Nvidia’s GTX10-series graphics card, buying a gaming laptop over a gaming desktop suddenly seems worthwhile.

For a similar price tag as a desktop, you can get an equally powerful laptop that comes in a portable all-in-one package, screen included. But desktop gamers still seem to get all the coolest toys, like curved ultra-wide monitors for immersive gaming.

Acer broke the barriers between laptop and desktop on Wednesday at its event at IFA 2016 with its Predator 21X gaming laptop with a curved monitor, the first of its kind.

Check it out:

The Acer Predator 21X is the first laptop to come with a curved display. It's a 2560 x 1080 resolution IPS screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. A normal 1080p screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio would have 1920 x 1080 pixels, but the 21X's screen needs extra pixels for the extra width. Acer A normal 1080p screen's resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio would have 1920 x 1080 pixels, but the 21X's screen needs extra pixels for the extra width. At 21 inches, the screen is massive for a laptop. For scale, here's a still from Acer's IFA event showing the 21X next to a full grown person. It's huge. Acer It also features Nvidia's G-Sync technology for super-smooth gameplay. Acer Within its giant body lies an Intel Core i7 processor and two Nvidia GTX1080 graphics card, which are extremely powerful on their own. They're also just as powerful as the full desktop versions of the GTX1080. With those specs, the 21X will handle pretty much any game at ultra-high graphical settings, including VR. Acer To cool all that hardware down, the 21X uses five fans, one of which is clearly visible underneath a glass panel on the top surface. Acer/YouTube It also features an easily removable panel on top for easy upgrading. Acer wasn't specific with which parts you'd be able to upgrade, but it's likely that only the RAM and storage would be upgradable, as the processor and graphics cards aren't usually removable in a laptop. Acer/YouTube The fan is lit in blue LEDs. The 21X also has a full-size mechanical keyboard, which have aren't usually found on laptops because they're normally quite large. The keys are backlit with customisable colours, as any respectable gaming machine should have. Acer/YouTube You can also flip over the removable number pad to reveal a trackpad. Acer/YouTube The 21X also comes with Acer's eye-tracking technology. Acer/YouTube During its live event at IFA, Acer said that the eye-tracking technology in its new monitors acts as a third input for targeting items on the screen without moving your mouse. Eye tracking also features 'infinite screen,' which pans the game's scene without you having to move the mouse. It also adds 'dynamic lighting' by darkening parts of the scene where your eyes aren't looking so you can focus more on part of the scene you're looking at. We don't have any details regarding pricing or availability yet, but you can bet it will cost a pretty penny with all that horsepower and fancy tech in its screen. Acer

