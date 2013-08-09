Microsoft Compares The Worst Windows 8 Tablet To The IPad Mini

The first 8-inch Windows 8 tablet, the Acer Iconia W3, got horrible reviews this summer.
But that hasn’t stopped Microsoft from claiming it’s better than one of the best-reviewed tiny tablets, the iPad Mini. The Acer tablet may cost a lot less than the iPad Mini, but reviewers have slammed it for having a weak screen and buggy overall performance.
Oh well.
Here’s what Microsoft has to say:
