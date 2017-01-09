Acer has released a laptop that costs $12,000

Acer Predator 21 X (Source: supplied)

The cost of computers and technology have reduced over the decades. Home computers, touchscreens and smartphones, all once expensive pipe dreams, are now accessible to the masses.

But for every rule there are exceptions. And Acer’s latest notebook computer Predator 21 X seems to be one. Multiple media outlets have reported out of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that the gaming computer is selling for a whopping US$9,000 ($12,200).

Acer Australia declined to confirm the local price to Business Insider.

As a comparison, for $12,200 you can get change from buying 20 Dell Inspiron notebooks or three Apple MacBook Pros.

Specialist gaming computer brand Razer sells its Razerblade notebooks for $2,600.

Acer is claiming a world-first with the Predator 21 X though — its 21-inch IPS display is the first-ever curved screen to feature in a laptop computer. The monitor features 2560×1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, which the Taiwanese manufacturer says “delivers a truly immersive gaming experience, especially when combined with the notebook’s eye-tracking technology”.

Acer has traditionally had an image of producing lower-cost personal and notebook computers, but the new release is set to combat that stereotype.

The Predator 21 X is powered by dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards and a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor. It also has dual Ethernet and wireless network connections operated by Killer DoubleShot Pro, which sends “high priority” traffic through the faster channel while using the other for lower priority networking.

The notebook comes with 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory, and can accommodate up to four 512GB solid state drives and a 1TB hard drive.

Whether Acer is correct in betting that enough people can afford to shell out $12,000 for a laptop computer remains to be seen, but for now it seems to be a “boom or bust” punt.

“Yes it has a curved screen, and plenty of grunt under the hood. But bring one of these to a gaming convention and everyone’s going to be wondering who has more money than sense,” said The Register.

USA Today commented that it’s lucky the price tag includes “an ultra-durable hard-shell carrying case, because breaking a US$9,000 laptop would really be the worst“.

