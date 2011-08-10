Suddenly, Everyone Is Making Their Own MacBook Air Knockoff

Steve Kovach
acer aspire

Photo: Sohoa

Apple makes a successful tablet; everyone follows suit.Apple makes a successful super-thin laptop; everyone follows suit.

Today, a bunch of images of Acer’s upcoming “Ultrabook,” the Aspire, leaked to the Vietnamese site Sohoa. As far as looks go, the Aspire seems to be the most like Apple’s MacBook Air.

We have the leaked renders right here, along with the specs we know about. Keep reading to see how the Aspire stacks up the MacBook Air.

The Aspire will have a 13.3-inch screen, competing with the 13-inch MacBook Air

It weighs just over 3 pounds

When the lid is closed, the Aspire can sleep for 30 days on one charge, just like the MacBook Air

The battery is said to last about 6 hours

You can get a 160 GB solid state drive. There's also an option for a regular hard drive with storage up to 500 GB

There's an HDMI out port for playing content on your big screen TV

It's only 13 mm thick

The bottom portion tapers off, similar to the MacBook Air design

There's a full-sized keyboard

The speakers are powered by Dolby

Sohoa says the Aspire will have the latest Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility

So what's inside the Aspire's competition?

