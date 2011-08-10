Suddenly, Everyone Is Making Their Own MacBook Air Knockoff

Photo: Sohoa

Apple makes a successful tablet; everyone follows suit.Apple makes a successful super-thin laptop; everyone follows suit.



Today, a bunch of images of Acer’s upcoming “Ultrabook,” the Aspire, leaked to the Vietnamese site Sohoa. As far as looks go, the Aspire seems to be the most like Apple’s MacBook Air.

We have the leaked renders right here, along with the specs we know about. Keep reading to see how the Aspire stacks up the MacBook Air.

