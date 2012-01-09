Wow! Acer Just Took Ripping Off Apple To A Whole New Level

At its press conference in Vegas before the Consumer Electronics Show officially kicked off, Acer introduced a brand new Ultrabook tablet powered by new cloud services.



To be blunt, they’re all blatant ripoffs of Apple’s iCloud offerings, right down to the name.

First up in Acer’s “AcerCloud” service is a feature called “PicStream,” which automatically uploads photos you take to your AcerCloud account. You can then access those photos from any device. (They expire after 30 days unless you download them.)

Sound familiar? That’s because it’s the exact same concept as Apple’s Photo Stream, which debuted on iOS 5 last year. It wouldn’t be so bad if Acer hadn’t been so blatant in playing off Apple’s branding (“PicStream” vs. “Photo Stream”) too.

Next comes AcerCloud Docs, which automatically uploads your documents to the cloud for access on any other PC or Android device. Again, it’s another ripoff of Apple’s iCloud product. Apple’s iCloud has a similar “Documents in the cloud” feature.

See a pattern here?

And to top it all off there’s Acer’s “clear.fi” media app, which lets you upload your music and video files to the cloud and stream them to your PC or Android device.

Do we need to tell you where Acer got that idea from?

Yes, it’s true Apple wasn’t the first to offer cloud services. But what Acer is doing here is copying Apple’s branding terms too. Even the graphics look the same:

Acer’s graphic for PicStream.

Photo: Acer

Apple’s graphic for iCloud.

Photo: Apple

Anyway, Acer’s press conference today is just the start. We’re expecting most other manufacturers to announce similar iCloud and MacBook Air knockoffs as CES rolls on.

