This Is Windows 8's Answer To The iPad Mini

It’s Acer’s new 8-inch Windows 8 tablet, the Iconia W3, which the company just announced today.



The W3 runs a full version of Windows 8 on an Intel processor, meaning it’s compatible with older Windows apps in addition to the new touch-friendly Windows 8 apps.

It’ll cost $379 when it goes on sale in the US, but there’s no release date yet. (Apple’s iPad Mini, which is a bit smaller and an only run tablet-optimised apps, starts at $329.) Acer also didn’t mention how much storage the US version will come with.

Other specs and features:

An optional Bluetooth keyboard.

Expandable storage with an SD card.

Plays 720p HD video.

8.1-inch screen, 11.35 mm thin.

