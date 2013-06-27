Hands On: Take A First Look At Windows 8's Answer To The iPad Mini

Perhaps the biggest change that Microsoft made to its brand new operating system, Windows 8.1, is to redesign it to work with smaller tablets.



There’s even been some whispering that Microsoft will release its own “mini” version of the Surface tablet.

But so far, the first and only tiny Windows 8 tablet out in the market is Acer’s 8-inch Iconia W3, which went on sale in early June. Amazon has priced the device at $380 (32 GB) or $430 (64 GB).

Microsoft was showing off the device at its Build developers conference in San Francisco this week.

After spending 10 minutes with it, we found it to be fast and functional. Let’s take a quick look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.