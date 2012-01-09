Acer's Secret Weapon For 2012: This Tablet Will Melt Your Eyeballs With Full HD Video

Photo: Gizmodo

While most of Acer’s focus today was on its new Ultrabooks and cloud service, the company did rush an announcement for a brand new tablet that has a zippy quad-core processor and a display that can show off 1080p HD video.Impressive.



The new Iconia Tab is due out during the second half of this year and sports the same Tegra 3 processor from NVIDIA that’s found in Asus’ excellent Eee Pad Transformer Prime.

But the real stat to pay attention to is the tablet’s 1900 X 1080 resolution display. This is the first tablet we’ve seen that can play full 1080p HD video.

The next flagship Iconia Tab (there’s no official name for it yet) will also run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Google’s latest OS that debuted on the Galaxy Nexus.

Keep in mind this is probably just the first of many tablets coming this year with HD displays. rumours suggest that Samsung’s next Galaxy Tab, which is expected to be unveiled next month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will also have a killer display. And of course the iPad 3 could finally get the long-rumoured Retina Display.

