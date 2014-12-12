Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Just Gave His Best Advice For Starting A Company

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his best advice for starting a company during an open question-and-answer session held by Facebook on Thursday.

“Don’t worry about making mistakes too often,” Zuckerberg said on stage. “…Mistakes are how you learn. The real question is how you learn from them, not what you should avoid.”

Zuckerberg went on to say that he made a lot of mistakes when created Facebook, and that’s a large part of how he learned.

“Keep powering ahead,” he said. “And don’t stress too much about it.”

