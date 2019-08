These are officially 30 of the best TV commercials of the year so far

YouTube/Android Google’s ‘Furever Friends’ ad was among the winning pieces of creative.

We each see tons of TV ads every month, but only a few really grab us.

In a quarter with the biggest annual TV advertising event, The Super Bowl, advertising analytics company Ace Metrix has pulled out the top-performing ads in 30 categories, including retail, fast food chains, insurance, and mobile devices. Ace Metrix analysed ads in the three months to March 31, 2015.

Ace Metrix tested 1,700 ads with more than 150,000 consumers, giving each commercial a score (between 1-950) based on 96 measures such as watchability, desire, relevance, change, attention, information, likeability, and persuasion. Facebook uses Ace Metrix to pre-screen its video ads to make sure its users will actually watch them.

Stand-out ads in the first quarter came from Google’s Android, McDonald’s, Budweiser, Dove, and Prudential Investments. This list is not a definitive top 30 of 2015 so far, but the winner in each category (so the number two ad in the “video games” category, for example, may have received a higher score than the top “pets” ad), which still gives a rounded indicator of some of the great work that has been produced in the year to date.

