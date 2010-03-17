Ace Greenberg Has No Idea What Jimmy Cayne Is Doing These Days

Margaret Brennnan interviewed Alan “Ace” Greenberg this morning on Bloomberg TV.



Greenberg, the former chief executive officer at Bear Stearns, says he is writing a book called “The Rise And Fall Of Bear Stearns.”

“It was a rough period,” Greenberg says of the crisis. “Nobody really got through it without some bodily harm.”

Greenberg says he keeps in touch with many of the former Bear executives. But not Jimmy Cayne, who replaced him as CEO.

“I don’t know what he’s doing. I’m sure he’s keeping busy,” Greenberg says. The two, who started as friends, came to dislike each other over the years, according to many published reports.

Our favourite exchange comes when Brennan asks Greenberg what he thinks of the financial reform legsislation.

“I feel about Dodd’s bill and the other legislation exactly like Jamie Dimon feels,” Greenberg says.’

“Which is?” Brennan asks.

“I don’t know. But however he feels, that’s how I feel,” Greenberg replies.





