Ace Greenberg: "I Don't Understand Why My Tax Rate Didn't Go Up

Ace Greenberg is on CNBC right now talking about tax cuts for the rich.



The former Bear Stearns exec says: “I don’t understand why my tax rate didn’t go up.”

Greenberg says he can’t imagine an extra 2 per cent causing a rich person to go out and spend. When pressed on his point, Greenberg says he wants a millionaire’s tax at least.

Also on estate tax benefits for the rich: “I don’t understand that either. My heirs aren’t going probably want to hear that.”

This is after Jim Chanos says he can’t understand anyone who says the Obama administration wasn’t good for business. Altogether a pro-administration morning on Squawk Box, after a few centrist moves by the president.

