Former Bear Stearns Chief Ace Greenberg: Europe Doesn't Matter To The US And Obama Is Doing A Fine Job

Alan ‘Ace’ Greenberg, formerly of Bear Stearns, spoke with CNBC today about the state of the global economy and his new book about the fall of Bear.

Greenberg feels that those who bet against the U.S. with a large amount of leverage are sure to fail, and doesn’t see Europe’s importance in the growth of the American economy.

Greenberg also supported the U.S. governments actions in the financial crisis, but is unsure of where the current debate over financial reform will leave us.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.