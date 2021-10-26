The ACE Family showed off pricey furniture and renovations before their $10 million mansion was foreclosed on

- Austin and Catherine McBroom appear to be at risk of losing their home, documents show.
- The ACE Family YouTubers no longer own their $US10 ($AU13) million mega-mansion after a foreclosure.
- Before their financial drama, they outfitted the house with expensive goods.
But that lifestyle may be at risk. Insider reported on Thursday that the McBrooms no longer own their mansion, as it’s been foreclosed on. The property was returned to their lender after it failed to attract bidders at a foreclosure auction on October 19, according to documents reviewed by Insider.
The property used to be two separate homes before the McBrooms renovated it, as shown by Zillow listing photos of the previous version of the Woodland Hills home.
They documented the construction and move in a September 2019 house tour video that has more than 22 million views.
The McBrooms didn’t respond to Insider’s requests for comment on the status of their foreclosure and have yet to address the future of their home publicly.
Here’s a history of the McBrooms’ mansion, its construction, and what’s inside, based on footage from the 2019 video and analysis from Insider.
The McBrooms are involved in two court cases related to the construction of the house. They have petitioned the Los Angeles County Superior Court to release them from two separate mechanic’s liens, meaning a contractor says they did not receive payment.
In one case, the judge denied the McBrooms’ petition. A lawyer representing Ace Hat Collection, Inc., the company owned by the McBrooms, previously told Insider that he filed a notice to appeal the ruling. The other case is still making its way through the court, according to filings viewed by Insider.
In the 2019 house tour video, Catherine said that she and Austin didn’t know how to play the piano but that she would like their daughters, who are 5 and 3, to learn. Austin and Catherine have three children. The two oldest, both girls, share a bedroom and playroom, while the youngest child, a 1-year-old boy, sleeps in a crib.
Austin said they were embracing a “minimalist” style for their home, featuring white couches and lots of neutral-toned decor.
Some members of the ACE Family team live with them full-time to help them produce content, while other members of their entourage have rotated in and out of the home — sometimes extended members of Austin’s and Catherine’s families, like Catherine’s brother and Austin’s mother (whose address is listed as the same as Austin’s on some legal documents).
While touring the house’s kitchen in their 2019 house tour video, Austin said that he and Catherine only stocked the refrigerator for the purpose of the video, since the kitchen is usually the family’s private chef’s domain.
However, the home also features a wrap-around clear glass balcony, which can be used to access both sides of the upstairs without going downstairs, and was showcased in the house tour.
Austin also outfitted the movie theater with four giant teddy bears that appear to cost $US200 ($AU267) each.
The McBrooms’ daughters, Elle and Alaïa, share a bedroom and playroom. In the 2019 house tour video, Catherine shows that the rooms are sparsely decorated. In November 2019, YouTube interior design duo Mr. Kate renovated and designed the girls’ rooms.
The bathroom also features motorized shades, shown in the video, that raise and lower at the touch of a button, as well as a custom-built rose quartz vanity that Catherine said she designed herself.