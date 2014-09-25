AC/DC's New Album, Rock Or Bust, Is Out December 2, But Without Malcolm Young, Who's Retired

Malcolm Young (second from left), a founding member of AC/DC, won’t be on the new album. Photo: Getty.

AC/DC will release the 15th studio album , ‘Rock or Bust’, on December 2, and it will be a landmark recording in the band’s 41-year career – the first without founding member and rhythm guitarist playing on it.

Scottish-born Young, 61, older brother of Angus, announced he was “taking a break” from the band ear this year due to illness and there was speculation the world’s biggest rock band may put down their guitars, but they pressed on to record the new 11-track album in May at Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, Canada.

Young’s retirement was confirmed with news of the release of Rock or Bust, but the band did not say what the problem was, instead saying “Unfortunately, due to the nature of Malcolm’s condition, he will not be returning to the band”.

AC/DC will embark on a world tour in 2015 off the back of the new album.

Stevie Young, nephew of Angus and Malcolm Young, played rhythm guitar on ‘Rock or Bust’ and will accompany the band on tour.

Fans will hear the first track, Play Ball, on September 27, as part of the 2014 Major League Baseball Postseason campaign.

