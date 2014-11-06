AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd Charged In New Zealand Over Allegedly Trying To Have Two Men Killed

Phil Rudd (far right) with AC/DC.

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has appeared in a New Zealand court today charged with attempting to procure two murders and drug possession.

Rudd, 60, lives in Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty. He was arrested this morning after police raided his home at around 7am.

He was also charged with threatening to kill and with cannabis and methamphetamine possession.

Fairfax New Zealand reports that the names of his two potential victims and the hitman he planned to hire have been suppressed.

He did not enter a plea and was bailed to reappear in Tauranga District Court on November 27. Rudd was ordered to stay away from the alleged hitman.

Phil Rudd in court pic.twitter.com/GAYytLkfD9 — tony wall (@tonywalljourno) November 6, 2014

The Australian-born drummer moved to New Zealand after he was sacked from the band in 1983, following clashes with co-founder Malcolm Young. He rejoined the band a decade later and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of AC/DC in 2003. Co-founder Malcolm Young left the band earlier this year due to dementia.

It’s not Rudd’s first brush with Kiwi coppers. A 2010 conviction for marijuana conviction was subsequently quashed because it would prevent him from touring with the band.

AC/DC’s new album, Rock or Bust, is out December 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.