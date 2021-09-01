An accuser who testified that R. Kelly gave her herpes says he threatened to release her nudes if she didn’t drop a lawsuit

Singer R. Kelly attends Brooklyn’s Federal District Court during the start of his trial in New York, U.S., August 18, 2021 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A woman who had a sexual relationship with R. Kelly as recently as February 2018 testified Wednesday that the singer threatened her with nude photographs after she sued him for exposing her to herpes.

The woman, who was identified in court as “Faith,” said that her mouth broke out in “disgusting” bumps about five days after her last sexual encounter with Kelly. She said she was diagnosed at urgent care and then by her OB/GYN with herpes.

The woman said she tried to reach Kelly multiple times to have a discussion about the herpes diagnosis, but he didn’t respond.

“He did it. I knew it was him,” she told jurors.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is on trial in federal court in Brooklyn on charges of running a criminal enterprise where his employees recruited women and girls for the singer to have sex with and abuse. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Faith, who said she first met Kelly at a concert, contacted an attorney in her home state of Texas after not hearing back from Kelly about the herpes diagnosis. She filed a criminal complaint with the Dallas Police Department, and also was referred to a lawyer in New York, the location of her last sexual encounter with Kelly, to file a criminal complaint there.

After Faith’s complaints didn’t go anywhere, she filed a lawsuit against Kelly.

R. Kelly sits beside his lawyer Thomas Farinella during Kelly’s sex abuse trial at Brooklyn’s Federal District Court in a courtroom sketch in New York, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

She said that soon afterward, one of her attorneys received signed letters from Kelly that threatened to expose her past sex life, sexual partners, and subject her to “public opinion” if she continued to pursue legal action. The letters included nude photographs of Faith that Kelly took when they were together.

“Counter actions are in the early stages and due to be released soon,” read the letter from Kelly, which was provided to the jury.

The letter added that if Faith “really cares about her own reputation,” she would drop the case.

Threats and ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Faith testified that she went on to participate in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.“ When she attended a premiere in New York in late 2018, the theater was evacuated.

Later during that same trip, she said she was approached by a woman called “Cash Jones.” Faith recalled that Jones was accompanied by an armed security guard, and shared files she had collected on Faith and other R. Kelly accusers. Jones told Faith the information would be released if she continued to participate in the Lifetime series, she testified.

Around the time “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, a Facebook page titled “Surviving Lies” emerged. Faith testified that she began receiving messages from that account containing the same nude photographs that had been sent to her attorney. The photos were also shared on the internet, she said.