The maths Teacher Fired For Sleeping With A Student Is Now Tutoring Teens Across NYC

Richard Hovan, the NYC prep school teacher accused of having an affair with a 16-year-old-student, is now making his living as a private tutor.Hovan tutors high-schoolers in maths “all over New York City,” his attorney, Vinoo Varghese, told us on the phone today. Hovan, who was fired by Riverdale Country School in the Bronx over the allegations, how lives in Brooklyn with his ailing father.



He’s pictured here with the fiancee who dumped him when she found out about the relationship.

He got notification Thursday from the district attorney’s office and hired Varghese. Hovan, a former baseball and soccer coach, turned himself in on Monday and is now out on a $25,000 bail.

“We’re talking about a good human being and a brilliant man, an alum of MIT and Columbia,” Varghese said on the phone. “He’s handling and taking in the charges against him and has a difficult road ahead.”

Hovan’s next court date is May 22, when the defence will motion for the district attorney’s office to provide evidence against him.

A Google search reveals that Hovan is an Eagle Scout and was treasurer of Zeta Beta Tau at MIT.

Postings on ratemyteacher.com from Hovan’s students at his former job at the Buckley School say “love him,” “best teacher ever” and “best teacher I ever had.”

Hovan “looks forward to clearing his name,” Varghese said. “We have the truth and that’s all that matters.”

