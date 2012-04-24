Husband Of Accused Millionaire Madam Doesn't Understand Why George Zimmerman Can Post Bail But His Wife Can't

Photo: AP

The so-called “Millionaire Madam” Anna Gristina has been held at Rikers Island on $2 million bond since being arrested in February on a single count of promoting prostitution at an Upper East Side brothel. The soccer mum’s attempts to lower her bail so she could return to her four children and husband have been denied.



Gristina’s husband Kelvin Gorr told New York Daily News he doesn’t understand why “violent criminals” can post bail, but his wife can’t.

Here’s what he told NY Daily News when asked about George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Florida teen Travyon Martin, was released on bail this weekend.

Asked about George Zimmerman being granted $150,000 bail for the most celebrated murder in recent memory, Gorr said, “This is another case I’ll have to try to justify to the kids. They’ll see Zimmerman get bailed out after being charged with killing a 17-year-old and ask why mum, who didn’t hurt anyone, can’t get out, too. I have no answers.”

DNAInfo reports that prosecutors maintain that Gristina, who is Scottish-born, is a potential for flight risk.

