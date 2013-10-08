Accused In Morgan Huxley Killing Followed Victim Home Expecting Sex, Court Hears

Morgan Huxley. Photo: Supplied

The 20-year-old man accused of the murder of popular young Sydney entrepreneur Morgan Huxley followed his victim home from the pub expecting to have sex, police believe.

Daniel Jack Kelsall did not apply for bail when he appeared in Sydney’s Central Local Court today, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Kelsall was arrested this morning at his home in Neutral Bay, just a few streets from Huxley’s apartment where the alleged killing took place.

The Telegraph reported Kelsall was led from his apartment in handcuffs and carrying a book.

Police have not been able to establish any previous relationship between Huxley and his accused killer, it emerged today. Huxley had visited The Oaks, a well-known pub in Neutral Bay, for a single drink before leaving for home around 1am on the night of the killing.

Kelsall’s lawyer told the court that his client was helping police with their inquiries and was unsure at this point if he would fight the charges.

