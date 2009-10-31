Bob Moffat Gone From IBM After Galleon Leaks

Robert Moffat, a top IBM executive who would perhaps have been the company’s next CEO, is stepping down after being arrested in connection to the Galleon insider trading scandal.



Bloomberg: Rod Adkins will replace him as head of the mainframe, server and storage-device businesses, Edward Barbini, a spokesman at IBM, said in an e-mailed statement. Moffat, once considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Sam Palmisano, went on a temporary leave of absence Oct. 19.

Moffat is accused of leaking information about IBM, Sun Microsystems, and AMD to Danielle Chiesi of New Castle Funds.

