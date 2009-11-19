Accused Hedge Funder Was Terrible At Making Dumb-Blonde Jokes

We’ve been following the story of Jordan Wimmer, the 29-year old hedge fund employee in the UK suing her boss Mark Lowe over all manner of boorish and sexist behaviour.



Among the allegations she’s brought: He made her watch a lapdance, he talked a lot about his Asian fetish, and he was demeaning to her, making fun of her hair colour and intelligence.

The Telegraph reprints one of the jokes he sent around to clients:

“A blonde asks her boyfriend for help assembling a difficult jigsaw puzzle. She struggles for hours to match the pieces to the picture of a rooster on the box. Eventually the boyfriend calms her down and says: ‘Let’s just put all the cornflakes back in the box…'”

Yikes! What a horrendously unfunny joke. If someone sent that around to us, thinking it was funny, we wouldn’t know what to make of it, except that the guy sounds like a humour-impaired idiot.

Whether that’s a sue-able offence, we’re not sure. It should be.

