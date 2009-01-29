Accused Fraudster Gordon Grigg Talks TARP (VIDEO)

Gordon B. Grigg is accused of defrauding clients by telling him he was investing their money with the TARP, which is, of course, utterly nonsensical. But in this interview with a local Nashville TV station, Grigg sounds eerily like any other talking head at the time — predicting it would spur bank lending, explaining how politicians had their head in the sand by opposing it. It really is frightening how close an (alleged) fraudster can sound like “legitimate” pundit.



One thing he got wrong: he expected lending to really flow in about 30-35 days after the passed. Wrong. Also, does anyone recognise the Ron Burgundy-looking guy on the left?



Gordon Grigg on TARP from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

