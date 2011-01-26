After Delays, Trial Of The Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Daughter At Hedge Funder Donald Sussman's Home Restarts

Adam Dobrzanski

Photo: Stamford Advocate

Back in 2009, Adam Dobrzanski – a landscaper for hedge fund manager Donald Sussman – was arrested and charged with the brutal murder of his daughter, which occurred at the hedge funder’s Connecticut mansion.But Adam Dobrzanski trial has been stalled for months while he’s undergone pyschiatric testing. Now, the testing is complete, and the case can proceed, FinAlternatives reports.



Dobrzanski, who was a live-in gardener for Sussman, the Paloma Partner’s Chairman, has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

His lawyer argued that Dobrzanski’s mental health was a factor in the killing.

Amanda Dobrzanski

Photo: Greenwich Times

Dobrzanski slit his daughter Amanda’s throat and then stabbed himself multiple times in his apartment at the hedge funder’s home in Greenwich.He then poured gasoline on himself and attempted to jump out a window, police said.

On the night of the alleged murder, Dobrzanksi sent a number of suicidal text messages to his wife, who was with the Sussman family at the time, who were holidaying in the Carribean.

His wife was a cook for hedge funder’s family.

In the beginning of the trial Dobrzanski had a series of outbursts in his native Polish, but is reportedly more subdued now, Greenwich Times reports.

