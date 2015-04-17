Accused college shooter wrestled out of court during hearing

(Volusia County Department of Corrections via AP) Kenneth Morgan Stancil III is seen in a booking photo provided by the The Volusia County, Fla., Department of Corrections.

The man accused of fatally shooting a former mentor this week at Wayne County Community college had to be wrestled to the ground after an outburst during a Thursday afternoon hearing.

Kenneth Stancil, 20, reportedly “exploded” during the arraignment in which he was advised the killing of Ron Lane, 44, could result in him getting the death penalty if convicted.

Stancil refused a lawyer and said he knew what his punishment could be, swore at the judge and was then physically removed from the court by armed guards, according to local television station WTVD.

He then accepted a lawyer during a second attempt at the hearing, the station reported.

Stancil has repeatedly insisted that the openly-gay Lane flirted with his younger brother, but the neo-Nazi’s mother has denied the claims and said in comments to the station that her son “has mental issues.”

The court appearance came only three days after Stancil stormed the printshop where Lane worked and shot him dead, authorities said. He was arrested hours later on a Daytona Beach, Florida, beach and flown back to North Carolina for Thursday’s hearing.

Stancil confessed to the killing in a jailhouse interview with WRAL.

“I took it in my hands to take care of the business that needed to be took care of,” the tattooed suspect told the station. “I don’t take remorse for nothing.

“I did what I did and I got to live with it. If I get life (in prison), I get life,” he continued. “I’m a f——g murderer. What the f–k do I gotta care?”

“I don’t give a damn if I go back to society.”

It is not known when Stancil is due again in court.

