One Woman's Horrifying Shark Attack Captured On Incredibly Rare Home Video

Heather Boswell was only a teenager when she lost her leg to a shark. That was in 1994. And it was all recorded on home video.

Boswell’s harrowing shark-survival story, and others who suffered a similar trauma, are told as part of Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” which premieres Sunday, August 4.

Only a small percentage of shark species are considered dangerous to humans. In fact, more people die from bees, wasps, and snakes each year than sharks, according to the International Shark Attack file.

But run-ins between humans and sharks do happen — whether by accident or provoked.

All of these shark attack victims lived to tell their stories, but not without injuries.

