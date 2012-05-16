16 Financial Shenanigans That Got Companies In Craploads Of Trouble

Photo: AP

Accounting scandals have leveled off since early 2000, when it seemed a corporate behemoth would get whacked nearly every month thanks to shoddy “best practices” (think WorldCom, Enron, Xerox, Krispy Kreme).But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist today — the scandal that continues to engulf Olympus has marred the Japanese giant and JP Morgan remains under pressure for a massive unexpected loss on a single trade.



Business Insider decided to dig through the most notable instances of when companies employed questionable accounting tricks, financial engineering, complicated risk metrics, and outright fraud in an effort to hide losses are inflate profits.

