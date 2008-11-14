Accountants Cancel Chistmas Too!

All the green eye shade types are cancelling their holiday parties. Ernst & Young, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte have called off their holiday parties around the country, according to people familiar with boring winters.



The big accounting firms have joined their clients, Citi, Merrll Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Lazard, on the list of firms that are trying to make winter colder and darker. The parties are victims of the Wall Street bailout. While the firms are strapped for cash, these parties are a negligible expense in the larger scheme of things. But with clients making multi-million dollar write downs, the last thing the executives at the accounting firms want is for the media to say they are buying champagne and canapes as Wall Street burns.

