Accountancy upstart Sage One hits Xero at its Melbourne conference with a guerrilla marketing campaign

Sage One, a new player in the local Australian accountancy software wars, has infiltrated Xero’s annual conference in Melbourne, trying to piggy back on the marketing hype.

Xero, the cloud-based accounting software, today started its annual accounting tech conference, Xerocon, with more than 1,600 delegates.

Chris Ridd, the Australia managing director, announced that Xero Australia will reach 250,000 paying subscribers this week. Xero has more than 540,000 paying subscribers globally.

Outside and around the Melbourne Convention Centre, Sage One, which only launched in Australia in May this year, tried to get the drop on its big competitor Xero.

Pavement signs

And coffee was handed out to the delegates as they arrived at the conference from a branded Sage One cart.

“We’re staging an impromptu intervention with steaming hot coffee in the morning, and other creative executions around the conference precinct to remind delegates that when it comes to accounting software Sage has the heritage and the solutions,” Sage One says.

“We’ve worked with our creative partner Brightlabs to fly the flag at Xerocon in a way that might make the delegates smile. After all, we want them to enjoy their time in Melbourne.”

The London Stock Exchanged-listed Sage has been operating for 20 years.

