Accoona Put Out Of Its Misery By Danish Search Company

The remnants of Accoona, the deeply-troubled search startup whose Web site shut down last month — and whose IPO was pulled last year — has been acquired by Danish B2B search engine Masterseek. Visitors to accoona.com are now redirected to Masterseek’s search engine, with the listings to be merged within weeks.



In its release, Masterseek says Accoona has achieved “particular success” in China, where it’s “supplied the search function to both Sina.com and Sohu and has an exclusive partnership with China’s most widely-read daily newspaper, China Daily News.” Accoona will get re-launched first in the U.S. and China, and later throughout Europe.

