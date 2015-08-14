How an accidental Siri butt dial saved the life of an 18 year old

Siri may have some issues when it comes to understanding what you’re saying, but when your life is on the line, it turns out she can be pretty handy. At least that seems to be the takeaway from a recent heroic effort by Siri that probably saved the life of a 18-year-old man in Mufreesboro, Tennessee, WZTV Fox 17 reports.

The man was working under his truck when it fell on him, trapping him underneath.

He called for help, but was alone, and no one could hear him. That’s when Siri helped out.

The man heard Siri talking in his pocket and was able to “push up on his hip” and call 911. Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s trauma team and paramedics did take over after that, but we know who the real hero is here: Siri. Perhaps we should add “life-saving” to our list of cool things you didn’t know Siri could do.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that maybe Siri just likes calling 911. If you tell Siri to “charge my phone 100%,” it automatically dials emergency services.

