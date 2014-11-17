20 World-Changing Discoveries Made By Accident

Some scientific discoveries arrive after years of painstaking, goal-oriented lab work.

But surprisingly frequently, world-changing innovation comes from a lucky accident, provided the right person is there to realise the accident’s implications.

In some cases, a clumsy spill or drop led to the creation of some new substance. In others, unclean or unsafe lab practices revealed the hidden properties of something.

And sometimes, a researcher (or even a schoolteacher) looked at something in the world around them and realised that it could be repurposed to great utility and frequently, great profit.

With a prepared mind, researchers can turn what they accidentally observed into something useful. Here are 20 such discoveries.

Randy Astaiza contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.