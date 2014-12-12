15 Accidental Inventions That Changed The World

Inventor: Joseph McVicker, head of a Kutol Products Company, a soap manufacturer in Cincinnati, Ohio



What he was trying to make: In the early 1950s, Kutol created a doughy clay to take off soot in coal-burning homes. But as the Christian Science Monitor reports, people soon switched from coal to gas to warm their homes, and company was headed toward bankruptcy.

How it was created: McVicker learned that his schoolteacher sister was using the 'dough' as a modelling clay in her classes. Eureka! It was a toy, not a cleaning product. By 1957, coloured Play-Doh was sold at Macy's and hawked on kids' TV shows -- turning its creators into millionaires.