One person has been hit and killed on the Long Island Railroad

Service on the Long Island Railroad has been delayed after the 4:22 p.m. train headed for Port Washington struck and killed an unauthorised in Flushing Queens, an MTA spokesperson confirmed.

According to DNA info, the incident, which took place around 4:40 p.m. during the height of the evening rush, caused service on the LIRR’s Port Washington line to reduce to a single track between Mets-Willets Point and Bayside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.