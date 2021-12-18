Accessories for adults and children said to ‘protect against 5G’ found to be radioactive

A protester holds a sign reading ‘Stop 5G, before we’re all ill’ in a march against 5G technology in The Hague, Netherlands. Michel Porro/Getty Images

A number of items in The Netherlands that are sold to ‘protect against 5G’ have been found to be radioactive.

The ‘Energy Armor’ accessories include a bracelet for children, an eye mask, and a necklace, which are now banned from sale.

5G internet technology is no risk to human health.

A number of products claiming to “protect” from 5G internet rays have been found to be radioactive, Dutch authorities have announced.

The ‘Energy Armor’ products, which have been sold in The Netherlands, have been banned for sale by the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) after they issued a statement informing consumers that they emit ionizing radiation, which could pose a risk to human health.

The ANVS has announced that they are aware of 10 anti-5G products that are radioactive, including bracelets designed for children, a sleeping mask, and a necklace.

“It cannot be completely ruled out that wearing these products continuously for an extended period may prove harmful to your health in the long term,” said the ASVNS statement.

The CDC explains that being exposed to ionizing radiation can alter human cell structure, causing long-lasting effects, including cancer.

Energy Armor sleep mask, which has been found to be radioactive Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

The 10 potentially harmful products are now banned for sale under the Dutch Nuclear Energy Act, with ASVNS stating that all people in possession of these productions should stop wearing them immediately, and store them away in a sealed container or bag.

The products are inspired by the conspiracy theory that 5G is harmful to humans.

Insider’s Isobel Asher Hamilton reported that conspiracy theories around 5G have spread on social media, with Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter all taking action to try and curb the spread.

One offshoot of the theory claims that 5G accelerates the spread of COVID-19 by lowering the body’s immune system and that the coronavirus is itself a fiction designed to cover up damage being done by 5G. Both these claims are false.

The conspiracy theory led to arson attacks on more than 70 cell phone towers in the UK in 2020 and razors and needles were hidden on phone masts to hurt telecom engineers.

The World Health Organization, among others, has stated that 5G poses no health risks.