Picnicking is all the rage among people craving socially-distant company — and these 7 accessories will help you host the most luxurious al fresco feast

siesta siesta / Getty Images

Picnicking has become extremely popular as the pandemic continues to disrupt social life and travel.

Picnics can be done in local parks, and being outside makes it easy to adhere to social distancing measures, in comparison to house parties or travelling to tourist hotspots.

But just because picnics are often quaint and local doesn’t mean they can’t be luxurious.

High-end picnicking products can help make any summer brunch feel like a 5-star vacation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Picnics are cool again, and it has everything to do with social distancing.

Suddenly, local clean-cut lawns, cold glasses of rosé, wooden baskets, and charcuterie boards with pricey cheeses are more desirable than crowded tourist spots and sweaty clubs.

Spending time in the great outdoors, where people can more easily spread out at a safe distance from each other, also lessens the risk of catching COVID-19, according to science.

And if you really put your mind (and your imagination) to it, picnics in the local park can be just as luxurious as yachting Saint-Tropez.

Here are our picks for the best high-end picnic accessories, to help turn a quaint summer brunch into an extravagant yet intimate outing.

Note: It’s important to bear in mind that because your risk of infection primarily has to do with how close you get to people, and for how long you’re close to them, any sustained social interaction (whether indoors or outdoors) does come with some amount of risk.

A Marricreo Beige Picnic Basket perfect for holding all of your picnic essentials

Arte Mest

Item: Marricreo Beige Picnic Basket

Price: $US955

Description: This basket is big enough to hold all of the picnic essentials and comes with wine glasses, silverware, plates, and two removable serving trays.

A YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 Backpack Cooler to keep your food and drinks cold for the whole day

Ace Hardware

Item: YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 Backpack Cooler 20-can

Price: $US299.99

Description: This backpack cooler will keep all of your food and drinks cool for the duration of your picnic, and it’s large enough to fit a day’s worth of food.

A travel keg set that will keep your beer (or any other beverages) perfectly chilled, easily accessible, and carbonated

Growler Werks

Item: All-day drinker keg

Price: $US339

Description: This keg set includes a uKeg Nitro and a uKeg 64 carbonated growler to keep your beverages cold all day.

A Calistoga Insulated Wine Picnic Bag with a pouch that will hold up to two bottles of wines

Mark and Graham

Item: Calistoga Insulated Wine Picnic Bag, Set for 4

Price: $US179.99

Description: The Calistoga insulated wine picnic bag features multiple storage compartments and can fit two bottles of wine and plenty of snacks. A plus? You can even get it monogrammed with your initials.

A Kate Spade picnic champagne box to hold your extra bottle of bubbly

Kate Spade

Item: Kate Spade Picnic Champagne Box

Price: $US319

Description: Aside from holding a bottle of champagne, this box also can hold wallets and keys, and has another little pocket to hold extra snacks.

A waterproof blanket to lay down on and spread out all your snacks

Mark and Graham

Item: Waterproof picnic blanket

Price: $US129

Description: This waterproof picnic blanket will work on the sandy beach shores or on grassy terrain. It can also be monogrammed for a more personal touch.

And a portable gas grill for the freshest hot dogs and hamburgers in the park

Crate and Barrel

Item: Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill

Price: $US199

Description: This portable gas grill, with heat-retaining porcelain-enameled cast-iron, weighs just 22 pounds. According to the product listing, it’s powered by a 9,000-BTU stainless steel burner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.