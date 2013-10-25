Answer These Questions To See If You'd Be Accepted At Cambridge University

Cambridge University is a storied institution that has educated some of the best minds in history. And now you can see if you’d make the cut.

One Cambridge professor has created a website — called I-Want-To-Study-Engineering.org — to showcase the types of questions an applicant would see in an interview. The questions cover a range of topics, but skew towards maths and science fields.

Professor Richard Prager, who heads the engineering department, told the Daily Mail, “I-Want-To-Study-Engineering.org aims to level the playing field by providing a collection of technical interview questions that everyone can use for practice.”

Check out some questions below and see if you would be able to make it into Cambridge. Good luck!

#1 — Truth and Logic Problem:

There are 4 people called A, B, C and D. Three of them always tell the truth. One of them always lies. Person A says that person D is telling the truth.

Person B says that person C is lying.

Person C says ‘I am telling the truth’.

Person D says that person B is lying. Which person is the liar?

Is It?: A) Person A, B) Person B, C) Person C, D) Person D, E) None of the above

#2 — Socks Problem:

I have 28 black and 8 brown socks in my sock drawer. If it is completely dark and I cannot see the colour of the socks that I am picking, how many socks do I need to take from the drawer to be sure that I have at least one pair of socks that are the same colour?

Is It?: A) 3, B) 4, C) 14, D) 18, E) None of the above

#3 — Party Problem:

What is the minimum number of guests that need to be present at a party so that there is a more than

50%

chance that two of them have the same birthday? Note that they do not necessarily have to be the same age, they just must have the same birthday. We can assume that a year consists of 365 days and that the probability of birth is equal for each day.

Is It?: A) 10, B) 23, C) 188, D, 366, E) None of the above

#4 — Children Problem:

Mrs Blogg has two children, at least one of whom is a son. What is the probability that Mrs Blogg has a daughter? We can assume that having a daughter or a son is equally probable.

Is It?: A) 1/4, B) 1/3, C) 1/2, D) 2/3, E) None of the above

#5 — Magic Square Problem:

The 4-by-4 magic square above consists of the numbers between 1 and 16 inclusive, each of which appears only once. The sum of the numbers in each row, each column, and both diagonals must all be equal. Find the value of

x.

Is It?: A) 2, B) 4, C) 6, D) 16, E) None of the above

[ANSWERS BELOW]

#1 B, #2 A, #3 B, #4 D, #5 A

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.