INSTANT MBA: Accept Your Employees For Who They Are

Photo: CUNY/Youtube

Today’s advice comes from Linda Lausell Bryant, Executive Director of Inwood House, via The New York Times: “You have to respect not only people’s needs, but also their pain, their vulnerability. A lot of battles are about very personal things.”



Bryant says that we all have baggage from our past that we carry with us into work. Accepting and embracing people for who they are, is part of what makes an organisation strong. The best companies are those that don’t try to change their employees, but give them the necessary tools to build on what they’ve already learned. Bryant says that she always keeps personality in mind by hiring people who would be a great fit for the company.

“So I really try to allow people to bring their full selves, and I try to hire with an eye toward: ‘O.K., what is it that you have? What are these personal characteristics that you have in addition to all your obvious qualifications that would mesh with this organisation, that are complementary to what we’re trying to get done here?’… My job is to fulfil the mission of this organisation, and to make sure that all the pieces are in place so that we can do that.”

