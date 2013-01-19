INSTANT MBA: You Need To Accept Everyone's Failures

Today’s advice comes from Richard Rosenblatt, Chairman and CEO at Demand Media, via his LinkedIn blog:



“Create a culture where failure in areas where you KNOW you are taking risk is celebrated. To be more specific, create a culture where well executed failure in non-core areas of your business is celebrated, in order to keep innovation thriving within your organisation. This is not a traditional way of looking at failure. Many companies shut down projects, blame the team blindly and never say a word broadly.”

Rosenblatt says that instead of viewing the glass as half empty, you should view it as half full. Most importantly, its about learning from your mistakes. If you can’t use a bad experience as an opportunity to evolve, than your company will never grow. The hard part is convincing everyone else on your team to do the same.

“It won’t come easy for everyone to switch gears. You may find you encounter detractors who think you are being too lenient and not holding people accountable. Listen carefully to their frustration…and explain to them that without innovation a company cannot thrive.”

