Accenture Plc (ACN) wasn’t doing much today at all, until stocks started free falling.

The best part? At one point, the bid for Accenture stock was at $0.01. Note the HUGE dip from around 2:45pm.



Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.