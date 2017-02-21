Accenture has acquired one of the biggest digital agencies in Germany

Accenture Head of Accenture Interactive Brian Whipple is building an ad agency competitor.

Accenture Interactive announced on Monday it is acquiring 62% of the German digital agency SinnerSchrader.

The agency, which went public in 1999, was ranked the sixth biggest digital agency in Germany last year by the advertising news website Horizont.

SinnerSchrader has 448 employees and generated $US47 million in revenue in 2016.

Accenture’s offer of $US9 a share values SinnerSchrader at just over $US100 million. Accenture plans to offer the remaining shareholders the same share price to complete a full takeover.

In a statement emailed to Business Insider, Accenture said the acquisition would help it deepen and scale its capabilities in creating customer experiences.

Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive, said in the statement:”With SinnerSchrader, we continue to build out Accenture Interactive’s position as a leading digital customer experience agency.”

This is Accenture Interactive’s tenth acquisition since 2013 as it increasingly competes with advertising agencies. Its biggest move last year was the acquisition of UK-based creative shop Karmarama.

Consultancy firms and systems integrators are increasingly moving into advertising agency territory.

Last year, IBM bought two German agencies, ecx.io and Aperto, to help build out its growing digital agency business iX. Also in 2016, Deloitte acquired creative agency Heat.

