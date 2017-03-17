Accelerate your career in project management with this training collection

Picture: RADEK MICA/AFP/Getty Images

In today’s fast-paced world, companies are all about speed and efficiency. That’s why they’re not afraid to dish out six-figure salaries to project managers who can speed up their production line. Break into the field with the Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Bundle, a top-level training for project management taught by experts.

Tailor-made for the aspiring project manager, this duo of training courses boasts 30 hours of training to get you up to speed with project management and its top methodologies. Mastering Lean and Six Sigma, you’ll discover how to use these two methods to streamline and boost company productivity, turning you into a hot commodity in any job market.

Plus, this training will help you prepare to ace the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt certification exams – meaning you’ll have the paperwork you need to back up the knowledge you’ve earned.

Normally retailing for $1,065 AUD, the Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Bundle is going for only $65 AUD [$49 USD] – that’s a discount of more than 90 percent!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media's editorial and advertising teams.

