Accelerate your career in project management with this training bundle

We’re living in the middle of a tech boom, and while there’s plenty of demand for programmers, admins, and other code-savvy gurus, project management has emerged as one of tech’s most in-demand and lucrative fields. With the eduCBA Project Management & Quality Management Bundle, you can fast track your own project management career with a lifetime of industry-approved training.
Bringing a whopping 1,450+ hours of training to the table, this collection provides a complete education in project and quality management, including their methodologies and best practices like Scrum and Agile. You’ll dive into asset and risk management and discover the best ways to oversee a project lifecycle. Plus, you’ll also prepare to score in-demand certifications like PRINCE2, CBAP, PMP, and more, setting you up for a successful entry into the field.
The eduCBA Project Management & Quality Management Bundle usually retails for $3,031 AUD, but you can get it on sale for $52 AUD [$39 USD].
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.