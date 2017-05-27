Accelerate your career in project management with this training bundle

Picture: RADEK MICA/AFP/Getty Images

We’re living in the middle of a tech boom, and while there’s plenty of demand for programmers, admins, and other code-savvy gurus, project management has emerged as one of tech’s most in-demand and lucrative fields. With the eduCBA Project Management & Quality Management Bundle, you can fast track your own project management career with a lifetime of industry-approved training.

Bringing a whopping 1,450+ hours of training to the table, this collection provides a complete education in project and quality management, including their methodologies and best practices like Scrum and Agile. You’ll dive into asset and risk management and discover the best ways to oversee a project lifecycle. Plus, you’ll also prepare to score in-demand certifications like PRINCE2, CBAP, PMP, and more, setting you up for a successful entry into the field.

The eduCBA Project Management & Quality Management Bundle usually retails for $3,031 AUD, but you can get it on sale for $52 AUD [$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.