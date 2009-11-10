Accel Partners Is Having A Champagne-Worthy Day, Year

Champagne should be popping at Accel’s office.



Today the Palo Alto-based technology investment firm saw two portfolio companies exit big — Playfish for ~$400 million and AdMob for $750 million.

Accel led AdMob’s series B round with Sequoia Capital in March 2007 and joined another round in October 2008.

Total investment? $47.2 million.

In July 2008, Accel invested $1 million in Playfish. Three months later Accel and Index Ventures invested another $17 million.

Total investment? $18 million.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Accel’s Theresia Gouw Ranzetta says the firm got an 5x to 8x return “or better” on both investments.

Accel also had three other hits this year.

Accel and Benchmark raised $25 million for SpringSource Global Inc., an enterprise Java software company. It was later sold to VMWare for $362 million in cash and $58 million in stock.

In 2004, Accel along with General Catalyst Partners bought BBN Technologies, a fabled research and development company, from Verizon. BBN Technologies sold to Raytheon for $350 million in September.

Accel also invested in WiChorus, a WiMax and 4G mobile networks solutions provider. It was sold to Tellabs Inc. for $165 million in October.

Altogether almost $2 billion in acquisitions in what is said to be the toughest economic times in history.

Here’s Theresia Gouw Ranzetta on today’s good news:



